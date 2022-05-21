ZBurger, Rusburger or Nashmak? Russians look for new name for McDonald's

McDonald's, the American fast-food chain, has reached a deal to sell its Russia business to Russian businessman Alexander Govor, who is a licensee of the renowned multinational chain. He runs the franchise operation through his firm GiD LLC.

Govor will rebrand the restaurant under a new name as discussions are already happening over the new name. Telegraph reported that Russia could rename McDonald's "ZBurger" or "Rusburger". On social media, there were some other suggestions as well, such as, "Rosburger", "RusDonald's", "Nashmak", "Mashkinfarsh", etc.

Telegraph quoted the Russian Ministry of Trade as writing after an online discussion: "This was a great brainstorm! Thanks for taking part. We will give the most creative ones to the Russian owner."

The media report also added that social media users are also predicting McDonald’s classic menu items. As some suggested that the items might get replaced by more traditional Russian options such as borscht.

ALSO READ | 'Truly sorry': Russian soldier in war crimes trial in Ukraine says didn't want to kill, will accept punishment

#Russen suchen neuen Namen für #McDonald’s



„Russen suchen neuen Namen für McDonald’s (…) Auf der Liste stehen ,Rosburgerʽ, ,RusDonald’sʽ, ,Nashmakʽ, ,Mashkinfarshʽ, ,ZBurgerʽ (yum) und mehr.“ (Bild)



Ich persönlich fände "Russian-Z"-Burger super... 😋😂#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/Wkmr8AGBuP — Gerd HD Chapeau 💙🇩🇪🇷🇺❤️💯 (@JanPhi0511HD) May 21, 2022 ×

Russia’s Trade Ministry is soliciting rebranding name suggestions from the public for Alexander Govor, who’s buying McDonald’s Russia business. The list includes “Rosburger,” “RusDonald's,” “Nashmak,” “Mashkinfarsh,” “ZBurger” (yum), & more. This is real. https://t.co/Fk2JPIi3aP — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) May 19, 2022 ×

Russia could rename McDonald's ZBurger or Rusburger amid rush for last Big Macs. https://t.co/JK8b5u0Tbg pic.twitter.com/5iuuw1wv0s — Ben (@Jamin2g) May 21, 2022 ×

Russians are looking for a new name for McDonald's

"Russians are looking for a new name for McDonald's The list includes 'Rosburger', 'RusDonald's', 'Nashmak', 'Mashkinfarsh', 'ZBurger' (yum) and more." #Russia #russland #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/DWa1VKl2GB — Ukrainian Watchdog (Joe Doge) (@JoeDoge6) May 20, 2022 ×

Russia's trade ministry is inviting the public to suggest a new name for McDonald's after it sold its restaurants there to licensee Alexander Govor. Suggestions so far include Rusdonald's, Rusburger and McGovor's https://t.co/gWJNmGQbBi — Mark Trevelyan (@MarkJTrev) May 19, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Siege at steel plant in Mariupol over as 531 Ukraine's defenders surrender, claims Russia

McDonald's said that Govor will retain employees for at least two years on equivalent terms and will pay employee salaries in 45 regions of Russia until the closure of the sale.

Notably, Govor has been a McDonald's licensee since 2015 and had helped the chain expand into remote Siberia, where he operates 25 restaurants.

On Monday, McDonald's said that it has decided to sell the entire Russian portfolio of 850 restaurants in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.