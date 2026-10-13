/‘You terrorist!’: Muhammad Yunus faces fury of Bangladesh expats at JFK in New York | Watch

Muhammad Yunus, who was head of the interim government in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, faced angry Bangladeshi expatriates at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York on Monday. Yunus was called a “terrorist” and accused of killing hundreds and undermining democracy in Bangladesh. Several protesters hurled accusations at Yunus as he was being escorted out of the airport in a wheelchair.

“You are a terrorist. You have killed people in Bangladesh. Why have you come here? Tell us, why have you come?” A man was heard shouting at Yunus in a video circulating on social media.

The confrontation took place after Yunus arrived at Terminal 8 on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha on Monday.

The protesters accused Yunus of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of police personnel and alleged that around two lakh innocent people had been arrested in Bangladesh.

Yunus and his aide Lamia Morshed, who was accompanying him, quickly moved back inside the airport during the confrontation. Security personnel subsequently escorted Yunus away.

Arbitrary arrests, custodial deaths and attacks on minorities

The accusations reflect anger in expatriates over killings, political violence and a breakdown of law and order in Bangladesh during Yunus’s tenure as head of the interim government.

There have also been calls for anti-corruption probes against Yunus and his Grameen Group.

Critics accused the interim government of failing to respond adequately to violence.

Human rights concerns during the period included reported attacks on Hindu communities and places of worship, allegations of arbitrary arrests and custodial deaths, and questions about the treatment of political supporters.

Rights groups raised concerns after January 2026 ordinance

Rights groups also raised concerns over accountability for abuses, as Yunus passed an ordinance in January 2026 barring police and other law enforcement agencies from conducting routine criminal investigations into actions by participants of the July–August 2024 uprising.

After the ordinance, all allegations of killings, including those involving police personnel, were referred to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to determine whether the acts constituted political resistance or criminal conduct, effectively shifting such cases away from the regular criminal justice process.

India-Bangladesh ties deteriorated under Yunus

Relations between India and Bangladesh also came under strain during Yunus’s time in office. His remarks in China in March 2025 about India’s northeastern states drew criticism in India.

His March 2025 remarks in China about India’s northeastern states, along with public exchanges over minority safety and bilateral grievances, drew criticism in India.

The period also saw concerns over attacks on Hindu communities and places of worship, allegations of arbitrary arrests and custodial deaths, and demands for accountability for alleged abuses.

Disagreements over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh and other bilateral concerns further complicated ties. New Delhi repeatedly called for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh and restraint in public rhetoric.

Yunus stepped down as head of Bangladesh’s interim administration on February 16, ahead of the transfer of power to an elected government.

The identities of the expatriates involved in the JFK incident have not been confirmed, but Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Information and Communications Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday that Dhaka would be taking legal action against them.