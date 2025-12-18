/YEARENDER: 2025 saw Pakistan's democracy deteriorate as Army gained unfettered powers

For Pakistan, the year 2025 was marked by political unrest, a deepening of the military’s influence in the nation’s government, and a brief military conflict with India. Throughout the year, the government continued its crackdown on the opposition, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

An elected government that functioned as semi-authoritarian

Since the disputed election that brought in a coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N, tensions have continued. Pakistan increasingly functioned as an authoritarian government propped up by the military. The army chief, Asim Munir, delivered provocative speeches that at least partially contributed to heightened regional tensions, which later culminated in India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. At the same time, the central government of Pakistan continued to face tensions in the provinces, particularly separatist and militant activity in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The country’s government was accused of authoritarian measures even as it faced ongoing economic challenges that were not resolved despite successive tranches of aid from the International Monetary Fund. The Pakistani economy continued to stutter, due to inflation, debt servicing pressures, and IMF-mandated structural reforms that remained unpopular and politically contentious.

From jail, Imran Khan dominated headlines

Imran Khan remained imprisoned throughout 2025. PTI demanded the release of Khan from jail even as he continued to battle multiple court cases, while protests were repeatedly suppressed. In January, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi received 14-year jail sentences in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which PTI described as politically motivated. The party later withdrew from reconciliation talks with the government, demanding judicial commissions to probe the violence against its activists. Protests and arrests continued in the subsequent months. By the end of the year, calls for the release of Imran Khan and renewed PTI protests reached a crescendo, with Khan’s British-born sons also increasing pressure on the government.

The rise and rise of Pakistani military led by Asim Munir

The year was widely described as the most powerful yet for Pakistan’s military. Throughout 2025, the military–intelligence complex further strengthened its role as a political arbiter and a dominant influence on governance.

After extensive political debate, a constitutional amendment created the role of Field Marshal, which was given to Asim Munir. The 27th Amendment also made Munir the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). The reform, passed in November, granted him lifelong immunity and control over all branches of the Pakistani military. Critics described the move as a consolidation of military authority and a serious erosion of democratic principles.

A war-like situation: Tensions between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack. India launched missile and air strikes under Operation Sindoor on 7 May, followed by Pakistani retaliation. The four-day conflict ended with a ceasefire on 10 May. The confrontation brought Pakistan’s political and military leadership closer and boosted the popularity of the armed forces. Pakistan subsequently embarked on a revamp of its defence. The military was restructured, and an Army Rocket Force Command was created in August. Pakistan also signed a mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia in September.

Tensions and terrorism in the provinces

Protests intensified in Balochistan against perceived oppression, with some groups openly calling for independence. The government responded with crackdowns on activists and protest organisers.

Pakistan also faced a number of terror incidents throughout 2025, highlighting persistent security challenges. Groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) remained active, launching suicide attacks and ambushes targeting military and police personnel.

Another conflict brewing: Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

Throughout the year, Pakistan’s relations with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan deteriorated. Pakistan’s deportation of Afghan nationals and the occasional closure of border crossings caused resentment, with tensions felt most acutely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The two countries’ forces engaged in border skirmishes and heated rhetoric, even as Taliban-aligned groups such as the TTP continued their operations against Pakistani security forces.