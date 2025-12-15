/India charges Pakistan-based terrorists over deadly Pahalgam tourist attack

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against seven accused, including the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), in connection with the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The 1,597-page chargesheet, submitted to a special NIA court in Jammu on Monday, details what the agency describes as "Pakistan’s conspiracy" in the attack. It accuses LeT/TRF as an organisation of planning, facilitating and executing the terror attack, which involved "religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists".

"The chargesheet, which details Pakistan’s conspiracy, roles of the accused, and supporting evidence in the case, has charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack," an NIA statement said. "The attack, which involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists, left 25 tourists and one local civilian dead."

The chargesheet names Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three Pakistani terrorists killed by security forces in July during Operation Mahadev in Dachigam's forests near Srinagar. They are identified as Faisal Jatt (alias Suleman Shah), Habeeb Tahir (alias Jibran), and Hamza Afghani. All accused, including the outlawed LeT/TRF, face charges under India's Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including waging war against India.

Two local men, Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothatd , arrested in June for harbouring the terrorists, have also been chargesheeted. During interrogation, they "disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and had also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed LeT terror outfit", the NIA said. The agency said its eight-month "meticulous scientific probe" traced the conspiracy to Pakistan, "which has been unabatedly sponsoring terrorism against India.". Further investigation continues.

The attack on 22 April in Baisaran meadow shocked India, targeting mainly Hindu tourists in a popular Kashmir tourist spot. Security forces later eliminated the perpetrators in a joint operation, recovering evidence linking them to LeT. The chargesheet shows support by Pakistan for cross-border terrorism. India responded to the terror attack with strikes on terror camps deep inside Pakistani territory, under operation Sindoor.