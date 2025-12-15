LOGIN
'Throats were slit': Romy Reiner gave chilling warning to police after finding Rob Reiner's dead body, says report

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 18:36 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 18:47 IST

The tragedy was discovered by one of the couple’s daughters, who walked into the aftermath of the fight. 

1. The Horrific Detail: Throats Slit
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

TMZ has learned the specific and gruesome nature of the injuries: Rob Reiner and his wife Michele had their throats slit inside their Brentwood home. While initial police reports referred to "lacerations," sources tell TMZ the attack was brutal and targeted, leaving the couple dead at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

2. Triggered by a "Heated Argument"
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

Sources indicate the double homicide was not a random attack but the result of a specific confrontation. We're told a "heated argument" erupted inside the mansion between the couple and a family member. It remains unclear exactly what triggered the dispute, but it escalated rapidly into lethal violence.

3. Daughter Identifies the Suspect
3 / 7

The tragedy was discovered by one of the couple’s daughters, who walked into the aftermath of the fight. Sources say she not only found her parents' bodies but immediately told police a specific family member had killed them. She reportedly urged officers to treat this person as a suspect immediately.

4. "He Is Dangerous"
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The daughter’s warning to law enforcement was explicit and alarming. Sources say she told police the family member in question "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous." This immediate characterisation suggests the family may have been aware of a volatile situation or escalating behaviour prior to the murders.

5. Son Nick Reiner Questioned
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

Following the daughter's statement, PEOPLE reports that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, is being questioned in connection with the murders. While no formal charges have been announced, the investigation has focused on him as the primary person of interest based on the "family member" lead provided at the scene.

6. The 3:30 PM Dispatch Call
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

Dispatch audio obtained by Broadcastify captures the moment the timeline began. A firefighter can be heard calling for backup to the Brentwood estate around 3:30 PM. Though the audio didn't initially reveal the "throat slit" detail, it marks the exact time first responders transitioned from a medical call to a crime scene.

7. A "Laceration" Investigation
7 / 7

TMZ originally broke the story that the couple suffered "lacerations consistent with knife wounds," a description now clarified by the grim detail of the throat injuries. The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the case, investigating how a verbal argument inside a secure home ended in such a personal and violent manner.

