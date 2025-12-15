Google Preferred
Bondi Beach Shooting: Rabbi, who commemorated 26/11 victims, killed in terror attack

Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 19:08 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 19:08 IST
The information was confirmed when the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on the social media platform X in a message of solidarity condemning the terror attack in Sydney.

Among the 15 people killed in the December 14 shooting, one victim was Eli Schlanger, a rabbi among the 12 members of the Jewish community killed in the terror attack. Just a week ago, he organised a memorial to honour victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The Bondi Beach attack happened during the ‘Hanukkah by the Sea’ celebration marking the first day of Hanukkah. Schlanger was the one who organised the event on December 14. The information was confirmed when the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on the social media platform X in a message of solidarity condemning the terror attack in Sydney.

A message was shared on X saying, “Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Rabbi Eli Schlanger, the Rabbi who organized the Chanukah celebration in Sydney on the Bondi beach was murdered by the terrorist/ along with twelve members of his community. Only one week he ago, Rabbi Schlanger organized a commemoration for the Mumbai Attacks of 2008 honoring Rabbi Gabi and Rivky Holtzberg and guests. Please join the Menorah lighting at the Gate of India or In Delhi in solidarity. Thank you for your deep solidarity." It was by Avraham Berkowitz.

The Indian PM wrote, "Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism."

