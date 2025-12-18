LOGIN
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters Booked Under Anti-Terror Law; FIR Filed

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 09:19 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 09:19 IST
Pakistan police have booked the sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan under anti-terrorism laws, registering an FIR over alleged involvement in activities deemed unlawful by authorities.

