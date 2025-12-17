/PTI Claims Chemical Water Used on Protesters Outside Adiala Jail

Published: Dec 17, 2025, 15:04 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 15:04 IST
Imran Khan's sister, along with other PTI leaders and supporters, faced a water cannon assault outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, as police dispersed a peaceful sit-in demanding access to the jailed former prime minister. The PTI alleges that the water used contained chemicals, causing harm to protesters, including women and the elderly, and described the action as a violation of basic human rights and constitutional freedoms.