  /Pak Army Chief Munir Wants Mercenary Dollar Rates From Trump for His Troops in Gaza

Pak Army Chief Munir Wants Mercenary Dollar Rates From Trump for His Troops in Gaza

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 22:49 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 22:49 IST
Pak Army Chief Munir Wants Mercenary Dollar Rates From Trump for His Troops in Gaza
Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is facing the toughest test of his unprecedented authority as Washington pushes Islamabad to contribute troops to a U.S.-backed Gaza stabilisation force. According to Reuters, Munir is expected to meet Donald Trump again in the coming weeks, with Gaza high on the agenda. Trump’s reported plan calls for a multinational force from Muslim-majority countries to oversee Gaza’s transition, reconstruction and economic recovery. But the mission carries serious risks, including the prospect of disarming Hamas and triggering backlash from pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli groups at home. With Munir’s power at its peak and domestic opposition simmering, analysts warn the Gaza question could become a defining moment for Pakistan’s most powerful military chief in decades.

