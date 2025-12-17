/Was ‘chemical spray’ used on PTI workers? Pak police use water cannons on protesters outside Adiala Jail — VIDEO

Police in Pakistan reportedly used water cannons containing chemicals outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi against supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with former PM Imran Khan’s sisters, who gathered to demand the release of arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI alleges that the water used contained chemicals, causing harm to protesters, including women and the elderly, and described the action as a violation of basic human rights and constitutional freedoms.

In a post on X, PTI UK wrote, "Chemical-laced water from the water cannon thrown at peaceful protestors, including Imran Khan’s sisters, outside the Adiala Jail. Asim Munir and his gang of criminals should be tried in the International Criminal Court!"

According to a report in TV Hindi, officials also reportedly cut electricity in the area, plunging the site into darkness. Despite this, demonstrators continued raising slogans against the authorities at the Adiala Jail. The incident has further intensified tensions, drawing criticism over the handling of peaceful protests and the use of force by law enforcement.

Imran Khan's sons on his 'torture' in Pak jail

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's sons Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan confirmed that he is being subjected to "psychological torture" in a "death cell". Sons added that they might never see their jailed father ever again. In an interview with Sky News, the Khan brothers stated that they have not seen or spoken to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who has been in prison since August 2023.

Khan's younger son, Kasim Khan, confirmed that his father has been kept in a solitary confinement cell for over two years. There, "he's had filthy water, he is around inmates who are dying of hepatitis, the conditions are disgusting, and also he is completely isolated from any human contact," Kasim Khan said.