Who was Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, third Indian student found dead in US in recent weeks?

Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, an Indian-origin graduate student at the Lindner School of Business, University of Cincinnati, was found dead in Ohio, as announced by the Consulate General of India in New York on Thursday (Feb 1). This incident marks the third death of an Indian student in the US in recent weeks.

Benigeri was enrolled in a graduate programme in Business Statistics at Cincinnati's Lindner School of Business, as detailed on a LinkedIn profile believed to be his. The profile, showed his dedication to applying statistical methods to real-world business scenarios. Before venturing to the United States, Benigeri had successfully completed a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

The Lindner School of Business, situated on Woodside Drive, Ohio, holds significance as an academic hub attracting students from diverse backgrounds.

Recent incidents involving Indian students

Benigeri's death is not an isolated incident. It follows a string of unfortunate events involving Indian students in the US.

Neel Acharya, a student with a double major at Purdue University in Indiana, was found dead on the university’s campus after he went missing and his mother sought help on social media to locate him.

Additionally, Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student, was fatally attacked by a destitute drug addict in Lithonia city, Georgia.

This distressing list also includes the demise of Akul B Dhawan, an 18-year-old Indian-American student, who was discovered dead with signs of hypothermia near the University of Illinois.

Addressing the pressing concern, the Consulate General of India in New York released a statement on Thursday, asserting that no foul play is suspected in Benigeri's death. The family has been notified, and arrangements are underway for their prompt arrival in Ohio. Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected.



The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) February 1, 2024 × This unsettling series of incidents has stirred deep concerns about the safety and well-being of international students pursuing education in the United States.

Calls for increased vigilance, support services, and proactive measures to ensure the security of students from diverse backgrounds are resonating across academic and diplomatic circles.