No signs of trauma on Indian student Neel Acharya's dead body, says coroner

The Tippecanoe County Coroner, in its press release, said that no foul play was suspected in the Purdue University student Neel Acharya's death.

In an autopsy, which was conducted on Monday (Jan 29), it was revealed that the body had no signs of trauma, said coroner Carrie Costello. The manner and cause of the death have been under investigation.

The body of Acharya was discovered on the university’s campus after he went missing and his mother appealed for help to locate his son on social media platforms.

From the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University, Acharya had a double major in computer science and data science. Meanwhile, his LinkedIn profile said that he finished his schooling in Pune before he joined the university in 2022.

University students remain in shock over Acharya’s death

The students were informed about Acharya’s death by Interim CS head Chris Clifton in an email written to the computer science department of the university.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away. My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected," wrote Clifton.

He called the students as a "driven individual and academically talented" and said that "it's a shock" and a "real loss to our community".

Clifton informed The Purdue Exponent that he received an email from the Office of the Dean of Students, which confirmed the student's death.

"A deceased person was found that matched Neel's description and had Neel's ID on (him)," Clifton said.

Meanwhile, Acharya’s friend and roommate Aryan Khanolkar remembered the Indian student as a "loving, charismatic soul, and will be cherished by all of us," as reported by Indian media.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Chicago said, "The consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel's family. The consulate will extend all possible support and help."