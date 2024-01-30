Missing Indian student of Purdue University found dead on the campus

An Indian student, identified as Neel Acharya at the Purdue University, Indiana, US has been confirmed dead after being reported missing since Sunday (Jan 28), according to local media reports.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office said police personnel were called to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette in the university campus for a possible dead body. After arriving on the scene, a "college-aged male" was found deceased, later confirmed as Acharya by the authorities.

Afterwards, in an email to the university's computer science department, interim CS head Chris Clifton informed students and faculty of Acharya's untimely death.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away. My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected," said Clifton.

Notably, Acharya was a double major in computer and data science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University

On Sunday, his mother, Gaury Acharya, had taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform about her son's disappearance and appealed for any hints.

"Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying at Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything," she wrote.

Responding to her post, India's Consulate General in Chicago said: "(The) Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help".

Indian student hammered to death

The news of Acharya's demise comes after another Indian student named Vivek Saini, 25, was mercilessly beaten to death with a hammer by a homeless man whom he had reportedly been feeding and sheltering, in the US state of Georgia.

The attack took place in the city of Lithonia and was caught on camera where the assailant, later identified as 53-year-old Julian Faulkner was seen beating Saini to death with a hammer.

Saini, whose family hails from the Indian state of Haryana had gone to the US two years ago and had recently earned an MBA degree.

Faulkner was arrested on the spot and remains in DeKalb County Jail. He has since been charged with felony murder and interference with government property.