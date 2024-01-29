US: Indian student beaten to death by homeless man after feeding and sheltering him for days

In a horrifying incident out of the US state of Georgia, a 25-year-old Indian student identified as Vivek Saini was mercilessly beaten to death with a hammer by a homeless man whom he had reportedly been feeding and sheltering, according to local media reports citing the police.

What do we know about the incident?

The attack, which took place in the United States city of Lithonia, was caught on camera where the assailant later identified as 53-year-old Julian Faulkner was seen beating Saini to death with a hammer.

Prior to the attack, employees at the Chevron Food Mart told police that for nearly two days, they had been allowing a homeless man to come in and out of their store.

One of the employees, who wished to be unidentified, told WSB-TV that Faulkner would ask for coke and chips and they would give him “everything including the water.”

They added, “He asked if I could get a blanket. I said we don’t have blankets so I gave him a jacket. He was walking in and out asking him for cigarettes, water and everything.”

The employee also told the media outlet that the 53-year-old would sit in the store “all the time” and they never asked him to leave since it was so cold.

However, after a couple of days, Saini, who reportedly worked part-time at the store as a clerk, on Tuesday (Jan 16), just after midnight, asked Faulkner to leave, or he would call the police. As the Indian student was preparing to leave, police said he was attacked by the 53-year-old.

“He hit him from the back then he kept on hitting for almost 50 times on the face on the head,” the employee told the news channel. The police found Faulkner standing over Saini’s lifeless body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Can’t even describe what I’m feeling. We were always trying to be helpful and we never expected this sort of thing would happen,” the employee told WSB-TV.

So far, the investigators have found that Faulkner reportedly beat the victim with a hammer, causing his death. Another store clerk who witnessed the attack helped the investigators by providing them with the camera footage.

About Vivek Saini

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old whose family hails from the Indian state of Haryana had gone to the US two years ago and had recently earned an MBA degree, after completing his B Tech, reported news agency ANI.

Saini’s parents Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident.

Attacker charged

Faulkner was arrested on the spot and remains in DeKalb County Jail. He has since been charged with felony murder and interference with government property.

Amid the ongoing investigation, it was also revealed that the officers who arrested the 53-year-old also found two knives and another hammer on him.