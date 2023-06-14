UK: Indian student killed, another woman injured after double stabbing incident in London, three arrested

Three people were arrested after a double stabbing incident, on Tuesday (June 13) which left one student from the Indian city of Hyderabad dead and another woman aged 28 injured in north-west London’s Wembley. The two women were found by the police in London’s Neeld Crescent with multiple knife injuries at around 10:00 am (local time). What do we know about the victims? The 27-year-old Indian student later identified as Kontham Tejaswini had gone to the United Kingdom for higher studies and was allegedly attacked by a Brazilian man at a residential property in London. Tejaswini reportedly went to London last year to get her Master’s degree.

According to the Indian media reports, the student was identified by a cousin of Tejaswini in Hyderabad, Vijay, who also said that one of those accused was a Brazilian man and had moved into the shared accommodation, where she lived with her friends, less than a week ago. According to the Metropolitan Police, she died on the spot.

The police also said that they took the second victim, a 28-year-old woman who is not identified yet to the hospital and her injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening. Three people detained in connection with the case According to a statement by the police in London, a 23-year-old man located in Harrow was arrested at 6:00 pm (local time) after the incident on suspicion of murder, while another 24-year-old man and woman aged 23 were arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

“The man remains in custody. The woman has been released without further action,” said the police. Meanwhile, Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said that this has been “a fast-moving investigation,” and thanked the people for the information about the man who is now in custody.

She added, “I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened.”

(With inputs from agencies)





