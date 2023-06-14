Nottingham attack: Suspect used victim's van to run over three people, one critically injured

Three people were stabbed to death in the UK’s Nottingham on Tuesday, following which police have detained a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Among the killed were two 19-year-old students from the University of Nottingham, who were found dead on Ilkeston Road after sustaining multiple stabbings. A man in his 50s was also found stabbed to death by the authorities on Magdala Road.

According to officials, the attacker then stole the van of the older victim and tried to run over three people on Milton Street. One victim was rushed to hospital immediately in critical condition, while two others sustained minor injuries.

The van was later stopped on Maple Street where Police Tasered the 31-year-old man before he was arrested on suspicion of murder. What happened at the scene, police explain Chief Constable Kate Meynell of Nottingham explained in a press conference what happened at the crime scene. “Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive,” she said.

"We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries,” she told the media.

Watch: Man arrested after Police finds three dead after major van incident in Nottingham × "The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was Tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public,” the police chief said while stating that the investigation was going on and the motive behind the attack was still unknown. PM Sunak offers condolences Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier said he was continuously being briefed about the developments in the Nottingham attack case. He said, “My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."