Nottingham horror: Man arrested for allegedly murdering three, running over others in England

A 31-year-old man was caught in Nottingham City, England, on Tuesday morning on the suspicion of murdering three people and using his van to run over more at another site.

Police reached Ilkeston Road around 4 am (local time) after they were informed that two people were lying dead in the street. Their identity is yet to be revealed.

Shortly after, the police were called to a few distances away on Milton Street after another incident was reported that a van had attempted to mow over three people, the Independent reported.

The people who were run over by the truck have been admitted to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries. The details about their condition have not been revealed as of yet.

Another man was found dead a few blocks away on Magdala Road but no cause of death was given for the third victim. All incidents are linked In a statement, Chief Constable Kate Meynell said that there are strong indications that these three “horrific and tragic” incidents are “all linked”.

"This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell in a statement following the incident.

Police have not revealed the identity of the suspect, and added that they are still in the early stages of investigation.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened,” she said.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed shock over the incident and sent his condolences to the families of the deceased. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning.



I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work.



My thoughts are with those injured, and the… — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 13, 2023 × “I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning. I am being kept updated on developments,” he tweeted.

“The police must be given the time to undertake their work. My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives." Witnesses recount horrific incident A witness, Lynn Haggitt, told BBC that she witnessed a van hitting two people.

"At half past five I saw a van pull up at the side of me. It was white, all white. There was a police car behind it coming up slowly, no flashing lights. The man in the driver's seat looked in his mirror and saw the police car behind him," Lynn said.

She said the van then drove up to "the corner of the street and went into two people". "The lady ended up on the curb, and then he backed up the white van and he went, speeded up Parliament Street with the police cars following him," she added. Roads closed The police have closed a number of roads in Nottingham in the wake of the incident. They are: Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road (from the junction of Magdala Road into the city), Maid Marian Way at the junction of Parliament Street, BBC reported.

