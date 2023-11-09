LIVE TV

Gravitas: Indian student stabbed in US Gym dies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
An Indian student named Varun Raj Pucha was stabbed in his head at a fitness centre in the U.S. For a week, he was in critical condition and today, he has succumbed to his injuries.

