Kansas City attack: Who is Sahil Omar, and why does his name trend after most US shootings, explosions?

During the celebratory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in the US, tragedy struck as one person was killed and 22 others injured in a shooting incident near Kansas City's Union Station on Thursday (Feb 15). Police swiftly took into custody three individuals in connection with the attack.

Police disclosed that two juveniles were were among those detained, although the identities of the suspects have yet to be revealed.



But for social media conspiracy theorists, there is one suspect: Sahil Omar.

Who is Sahil Omar, the suspect in social media speculation?

Social media platforms erupted with speculation linking a "44-year-old illegal immigrant Sahil Omar" to the Kansas City shooting.

Despite these claims circulating widely, there was no credible evidence to support the allegations against Sahil Omar.

But there is a problem: Sahil Omar doesn't exist. He is a figment of someone's imagination.

Pattern of misinformation

The unfounded association of a Muslim-sounding name and false accusations of illegal immigration with recent crimes is a recurring trend on social media platforms.

Similar instances of misinformation involving the name "Sahil Omar" have surfaced in connection with previous unrelated incidents, such as the Sandman Hotel explosion in Fort Worth, Texas, and other tragedies, aiming to falsely implicate immigrants in criminal activities, according to a compilation done by news agency AFP.

The shooting at the Super Bowl victory rally, which resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries, including children, was determined by authorities to be the result of a personal altercation.

The Kansas City Police Chief, Stacey Graves, told reporters that the incident did not have any ties to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism, attributing it to a dispute among individuals that escalated into gunfire.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with a focus on determining the full extent of involvement of those detained. Chief Graves noted the recovery of several firearms from the scene and assured the public that efforts are underway to establish clarity regarding the incident.