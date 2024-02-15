Who was Lisa Lopez-Galvan? Mom of two fatally shot at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

The person fatally shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, on Wednesday (Feb 14) has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan who is said to be a popular figure in the city’s Hispanic community. The police have held three suspects in custody and are investigating the motive behind the shooting.

About the incident

A mom of two, Lopez-Galvan, reportedly succumbed to her injuries during surgery at a local hospital. She was among the 22 others who were wounded during the mass shooting near the city’s Super Bowl victory rally.

WATCH | US: One dead, 22 injured in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration The shots were fired outside the city’s landmark Union Station where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVIII, earlier this week, against the San Francisco 49ers.

At least 21 people have sustained injuries, 15 of them “life-threatening,” said Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson, in a statement, on Thursday (Feb 15). The officials also said that 11 of those hurt by gunfire or the ensuing pandemonium were children as young as six.

The shooting took place at the end of the rally following a parade at about 2:00 pm (local time) prompting attendees to scramble for cover at the sound of rapid-fire gunshots. None of the three suspects in custody have been identified yet.

Who was Lisa Lopez-Galvan?

Lopez-Galvan as per local media reports was a mother of two and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Her loved ones told the Kansas City Star that she died during surgery at a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Lopez-Galvan was a local DJ, as per reports, who also co-hosted a weekly radio show on KKFI 90.1 called A Taste of Tejano which features Hispanic music. She also played at weddings and promoted charity fundraisers, as per local media reports.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” said the local radio station in a post on Facebook.

The victim’s long-time friend, Lisa Lopez (no relation) who is The Star’s newsroom executive administrative assistant, described her as the “most wonderful, beautiful person.”

Also Read | Explained: How Patrick Mahomes is becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL

“She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life,” Lopez added.

Lopez-Galvan was in her mid-40s and lived in Shawnee, as per the Kansas City Star, less than half an hour southeast of where the tragic shooting took place.

The victim’s adult son also suffered a gunshot wound and one of her two cousins – believed to be minors – was injured, said media reports citing friends and family.