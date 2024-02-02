Who is Abdul Ezedi, suspect behind chemical attack in south London that injured nine?

Nine people, including two children, were injured on Wednesday (Jan 31) in south London's Clapham after a man threw a "corrosive substance" at them. According to British media, the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Abdul Shokoor Ezedi. A report by Daily Mail on Friday said that a manhunt has been launched for Ezedi who was also injured in the incident.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said the victims included a woman and her two children who were hospitalised for treatment, adding that three other people - all adults - were taken to hospitalised as well. The remaining three victims were police officers who suffered minor injuries.

Also read | Mysterious 'corrosive' substance leaves 9 people injured in south London

According to the Daily Mail report, police urged the public to stay away from Ezedi who had been earlier convicted of a sex crime. So who is he?

Ezedi: Sex offender, who was granted asylum in UK

In 2016, Ezedi arrived illegally in the United Kingdom (UK) in the back of a lorry after fleeing from Afghanistan. Daily Mail reported that he had two applications for asylum in the UK rejected.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and exposure charges but was not imprisoned. Ezedi received a nine-week jail term suspended for two years for the sexual assault and, for the exposure, 36 weeks' imprisonment to be served consecutively, also suspended for two years. A manhunt to trace Abdul Shokoor Ezedi is under way. He is wanted in connection with a corrosive substance attack in Clapham.



If you see Ezedi, call 999 immediately. He should NOT be approached.



Ezedi is believed to have sustained significant injuries to the right side of his… https://t.co/wGyYdRMEI3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 1, 2024 × He was later granted the right to stay in the UK on his third asylum application in either 2020 or 2021. The grant came after a priest vouched that Ezedi converted to Christianity.

Wednesday's chemical attack took place on Lessar Road at 7.25 pm local time. CCTV footage showed Ezedi suffering severe burns to his face. The report also said that the 35-year-old attacked the youngest of her two daughters by 'slamming' her into the road.

'He should have never been granted asylum'

Tory lawmakers called for the Rishi Sunak government to reform its policy on asylum seekers in the UK in the wake of Wednesday's attack. Speaking to The Telegraph, Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge said that Ezedi should have never been granted asylum. "We need to get to the bottom of how he was able to be granted leave to remain."

Also watch | Indian student found dead in London lake, final identification not done yet × "This brings home the enormous security threat that this country faces from thousands of illegal migrants entering the UK each year," Cates added.

In a separate post on X, she said, "An immigration system that prioritises the preferences of individual foreign nationals over the security of the UK population as a whole will be abused and exploited and many innocent people will suffer. Strong border control is not cruel - it’s the foundation of a safe society."

Sir John Hayes, the MP for South Holland and The Deepings said that he would be writing to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, asking for an urgent review of the country's asylum rules.