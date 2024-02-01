Mysterious 'corrosive' substance thrown leaves 9 people injured in south London

As many as nine people suffered injuries after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at a mother and her two girls in south London's Clapham on Wednesday (Jan 31). The family was in the car when the incident took place shortly before 7:30 pm local time on Lessar Avenue.

Apart from the family, three members of the public as well as three police officers who went to help got hurt in what the fire brigade described as a "chemical incident". Five of them were taken to the hospital.

Det Supt Alexander Castle, investigating the case said although tests were being carried out to determine what the substance was, it remained clear at this stage that some corrosive substance was used in the attack.

“Five further people were also treated at the scene. They were all taken to hospital by London ambulance service crews. Crews also used specialist equipment to detect a corrosive substance that is believed to have been used in the incident.," a fire brigade spokesperson said.

One of the eyewitnesses said there was a fight between an unidentified man and the family which escalated with the corrosive substance.

"There was a man in a white car with two children. It looked like he tried to run over a woman. They had been fighting. One girl in the back had her hand on the window - you can see the mark on the car," the eyewitness told Sky News.

"He grabbed one of the two children and violently grabbed them and slammed them on the floor. The lady then shouted 'My eyes! My eyes! Call the police, my eyes!" he added.

Labour’s London Assembly member for Lambeth and Southwark, Marina Ahmad, took to X (formerly known as Twitter, and corroborated the statement of the eyewitness, saying a man had assaulted the occupants in the car

“There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children.”

So far, no arrest has been made but the police said it was conducting the investigation and will provide an update soon.