Attackers accidentally murdered their own member while killing boy, now face life sentences

Four London teenagers who were involved in the murder of two other teenagers in November 2022 are facing life sentences. The attackers, while killing a member of the rival gang, also ended up fatally stabbing one of their own gang members. The group of five attackers, who arrived in a Nissan car, first rammed off Charlie Bartolo’s motorbike and then jumped out to stab the 16-year-old boy repeatedly.

The incident took place in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, southeast London on 26 November 2022.

As they attacked Charlie, one of the members accidentally stabbed 16-year-old Kearne Solank, one of their own members, in the shoulder. Kearne was later abandoned by the four attackers at a location one mile away from where Charlie was fatally attacked.

They left Kearne inside the car in Thamesmead. Two separate calls were made to 999 within six minutes of each other, with the two teenagers being reported dead.

The incident came as a result of an inter-gang rivalry between members of Thamesmead’s T-Block gang and rivals from Abbey Wood. The four teenagers were later charged with murdering two boys.

Police identified two adult teenagers as Alagie Jobe and Hussain Bah, both 19, who will be sentenced on February 7.

The names of two minor teenagers were not revealed and they will be sentenced on February 22.

“Charlie was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds, including a large stab wound to his head,” said Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones, KC.

"At 5.11pm, so just six minutes after the 999 call had been made in respect of Charlie Bartolo, another 999 call was made, and another ambulance was requested," he added. "This time the call was to attend Titmuss Avenue, in Thamesmead, only about one mile away from where Charlie Bartolo had been found," he said.

He revealed that the second call was about Kearne Solanke and he was pronounced dead on the spot by the paramedics.