Twins separated and sold at birth, reunited by TikTok video

In a plot straight out of a movie, long-lost identical twins Amy and Ano, separated at birth, have been reunited after 20 years, thanks to TikTok. The twins were taken away from their mother soon after birth and sold to separate families.

They remained oblivious to each other's presence up until 2014 when Amy Khvitia was at her godmother's house near the Black Sea and watching Georgia's Got Talent on TV. During one of the performances, a girl looked exactly like her, so much so that everyone called Amy's mother, asking her why their daughter was dancing another name.

However, the incident did not lead to anything until seven years later. In 2021, Georgia resident Ano Sartania received a TikTok video showing a woman with blue hair, bearing a shocking resemblance to her.

Ano attempted to trace Amy and after gruelling efforts, she got connected to her long-lost sister on Facebook.

"I have been looking for you for so long!" she messaged. "Me too," replied Ano.

At this stage, both did not know they were sisters but the similarities in face, music, dance, art, food and everything became too impossible to ignore. It was also discovered they had the same genetic disease, a bone disorder called dysplasia.

"Every time I learned something new about Ano, things got stranger," Amy told BBC.

After they met in person, the twins decided to confront their families and that is when skeletons started tumbling out of the closet. Their families revealed that they had been adopted separately, a few weeks apart in 2002 after the father illegally sold them.

Continuing their investigation, the twins found the details on their official birth certificates, including the date they were born, were forged.

As the twins unravelled the truth, they realised that akin to them, tens of thousands of other babies in Georgia had also been taken from hospitals and sold over the last few decades.

According to BBC, buying a child was an expensive business back then. It cost about $1,400 for a girl and $2,100 for a boy which is about a year's salary in the European nation. Some of the children ended up in foreign families in the US, Canada, Cyprus, Russia and Ukraine.