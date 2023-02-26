Couple welcomes set of rare 'MoMo' twins in US

A couple gave birth to a set of 'MoMo' twins, also called Mono Mono or monoamniotic-monochorionic twins, in the United States in an extremely rare case.

The couple, Britney and Frankie Alba had their first twins just a year before in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In just two years, from a family of two, they became a family of six members.

Six months after Britney gave birth to her identical twin boys, Levi and Luka, she discovered that she was pregnant again with extremely rare MoMo twins, Lydia and Lynlee, who were delivered by C-section.

'MoMo' twins share the same fluid, placenta and amniotic sac in the womb. There is a high risk of complications like stillbirth, miscarriage and fetal anomalies in such pregnancies.

This kind of twinning is one of the rarest cases in pregnancy and is found in less than 1 per cent of all the births that take place in the US.

"After all that time in the hospital, it didn’t seem real like it was actually going to happen. And then when it actually happened and we were all home, it was surreal,” Britney said.

The babies' dad Frankie, expressing his happiness, said, "It was definitely a very challenging time in our lives and in our marriage, but it was definitely worth it. We love it, we love the time with our family, and we cherish every moment."

As per the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), the doctors admitted Britney to the High-Risk Obstetrics (HRO) unit of the hospital and remained in the unit for 50 days when she was 25 weeks pregnant.

"The team conducted ongoing prenatal care, including fetal monitoring several times a day to ensure the twins remained well. Given the rarity of her pregnancy, Alba was also visited by medical students, residents and fellows," the hospital stated.

Assistant professor in the UAB's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Rachel Sinkey, said, "MoMo twins share everything except umbilical cords, which can easily become entangled in a single sac. Unfortunately, there is a high rate of stillbirths associated with MoMo twins."

After the birth of the twins in the 32nd week, they were admitted to the hospital's newborn unit before their discharge.

