White House slams Trump for calling of 'termination' of constitution

The White House has slammed Donald Trump for calling for the termination of the US constitution over his claims that the 2020 elections were stolen. A White House spokesperson, Andrew Bates, said, “Attacking the constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”

Bates said that the constitution was a “sacrosanct document” and that “you cannot only love America when you win".

On Saturday, referring to the 2020 elections, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the constitution.” He also said an “unprecedented fraud requires an unprecedented cure”.

Trump still claims that Biden won key states during the elections through electoral fraud. He went on to give a speech while Biden's win was being formalised by the joint session of the Congress on January 6, which allegedly led to a mob laying siege on the Capitol, leaving lawmakers scrambling for safety.

Over 950 people have been charged for the riots. Two members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia were convicted of seditious conspiracy this week. Several more pro-Trump groups face similar charges.

Trump had also criticised Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, on Saturday. He slammed “all of the weak Republicans who couldn’t get the presidential election of 2020 approved and out of the way fast enough”.

Trump has announced a rerun for the White House in 2024, although several Republicans are not sure of his candidacy, especially after a poor show by candidates backed by him in the November midterms.

