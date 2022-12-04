Trump appeals to terminate Constitution, reinstate him as president

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the Constitution's termination so that the 2020 election can be overturned and he can be reinstated back to power.



In a post on the social network Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”



He further accused “Big Tech” of closely working with Democrats. He added, “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

The post on the social platform came after internal Twitter emails were released which showed deliberation over a story in the New York Post that talked about material discovered in Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020.



On Saturday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said that the remarks made by Trump are “anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned.”



“You cannot only love America when you win. The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights,” said Bates in a statement.