/What we know about the mystery men who stepped in to save the flyDubai plane from crashing?

As UAE begins investigations into the flydubai cockpit attack incident that is also being termed as an hijack attempt, we try to know who are the mystery pilots who stepped in to stabilize the flyDubai flight that would have met a disastrous fate.

Three days after the flyDubai flight was saved from meeting an unfortunate destiny, nothing much is known about the uniformed crew members who rushed to the cockpit to steady the Israel-bound plane carrying 182 people. They are yet to be identified and have only been referred to by flyDubai as on-duty crew members traveling on the plane. It is still not clear why the airlines has chosen to refrain from revealing their identities.

One of the passengers in an interview to the Associated Press said “This is one of the miracles."

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“That not in every flight they bring two extra pilots. In this case, they brought them because they should have brought the plane back from Tel Aviv to Dubai, and this is the only reason they were there.” said the passenger further.

The two men responded after hearing scream of passengers, who said the co-pilot was attacking the captain over and over, and blood was all over the place. The captain despite being severely wounded had managed to unlock the cockpit door.

“He was actually kind of jumping above the guys that were handling the terrorist, and he reached out to the pilot area and started to take over,” said the passenger (Daniel Schlichter)to AP. “And then the other guy, the other pilot, joined in and they closed the door because they didn’t want anybody else to be there.”

Schlichter, talking about one of the two men said, “He acted really like a hero, taking over the plane and reacted like he understood exactly what is going on, and I think we owe him our lives not less than the other heroes that went on the flight."