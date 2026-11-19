El Nino continues with its devastating effects this year, as experts have warned of something called an ARkStorm in California. It is exactly what it sounds like: mythical, but entirely possible. The storm gets its name from the biblical story of Noah' Ark because of the scale at which it could strike. Scientists say that a historic storm could cause widespread destruction across California and cost the state a whopping $725 billion. It would unleash torrential rain that would last several weeks, flooding, huge surf, and winds equivalent to those from a hurricane.

It is not a psychic prediction or a biblical prophecy, but an actual scenario that can be unleashed when the circumstances are ripe. ArkStorm has been modelled after California's Great Flood of 1861–62, and occurs when it "draws heat and moisture from the tropical Pacific, forming a series of Atmospheric Rivers (ARs) that approach the ferocity of hurricanes and then slam into the US West Coast over several weeks," according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Effect of the ARkStorm

It would bring with it multiple landslides, possibly numbering thousands, widespread flooding, displace 1.5 million people and damage a huge amount of infrastructure. Experts are worried that this scenario could unfold this winter in California, with the situation being aggravated by Kelvin waves that are pushing unusually warm water towards the state. The high coastal sea levels, powerful surf and tides, coupled with several atmospheric rivers, are a recipe for disaster.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain told USA TODAY, "I am concerned about this winter," adding that there is an elevated risk of prolonged rainfall. The resultant flooding could devastate 25 per cent of buildings in the state, with the Central Valley and coastal communities bearing most of the brunt.

Also Read: Study predicts super rare megflood striking California in coming decades

Megaflood threat to California

Previous studies have also flagged the risk of a megaflood in California based on historical occurrences. A 2022 study published in Science Advances warned that a megaflood could strike California in the next 40 years. The state has already witnessed them more than 160 years ago when a series of atmospheric rivers swarmed the entire state. While they used to be a once-in-a-lifetime event, climate change is making that gap narrower.