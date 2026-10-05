/‘We’ll settle score with everyone involved in Oct. 7 attack,’ says Netanyahu at memorial

Israel will continue to pursue everyone involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks against Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a state ceremony commemorating the soldiers and security forces who have fallen in the three years since the Hamas invasion.

“Everyone who was involved in the attack against us, everyone who held our hostages, is living on borrowed time.”

“We will reach them, as we reached the others,” Netanyahu warned, adding that Israel is settling scores with Hamas terrorists every day.

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Netanyahu further stressed that Israel still has more missions before it — “and we intend to complete them.”

In Lebanon, Israel will continue striking Hezbollah, said Netanyahu, adding, “and we will create a chance for peace with a country in which the overwhelming majority wants peace with us.”

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‘Will not allow Iran to threaten Israel’s existence’

Netanyahu also vowed that Israel will not allow Iran to threaten Israel’s existence. The Iranian regime, “is the weakest that it has been since its founding,” he said.

“It is fighting for its life, and in the end, it will pass from the world,” he claimed.

Iran had a three-part plan to destroy Israel, he argued.

“Terrorist proxies around us who were designed to bleed us; thousands of lethal missiles aimed at our territory, aimed at our cities; and most importantly, nuclear bombs that were designed to destroy our country, to erase it from the face of the earth,” he said.

Israeli soldiers cut off Iran’s terror arms and pushed enemies back from the country’s borders to create buffer zones, the Israeli PM said.

“We struck the ballistic missile stores in Iran itself. Ee hit its nuclear programme hard — scientists, sites, infrastructure,” said Netanyahu.

‘There will be no Hamas rule in Gaza,’ says PM

Prime Minister Netanyahu also vowed that Hamas would not govern the Gaza Strip. “In Gaza there will not be any Hamas rule,” he promised.

President Isaac Herzog also warned that Israel cannot ignore internal or external signs of trouble, regardless of division within the state.

“Over the past three years, Michal and I have tried, every single day, to listen, to learn, to honor and to remember all your loved ones,” he said, while addressing the bereaved families.

“We ask to share your pain, to shed tears with you, to bow our heads in their memory and, together with all of Israel, to remember and remind ourselves of what we have lost, all of us, and what we can never bring back.”

‘We will build a future in which Israel’s citizens live securely,’ says IDF chief

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said it is Israel’s “duty” to fully investigate the Hamas-led massacre of October 7, 2023 in order to ensure its lessons are learned.

Marking three years since the deadly attack, Zamir said, “An entire nation bows its head in mourning. We remember the civilians murdered in their homes, the young people who went out to dance and never returned, those who were abducted and murdered in captivity, the male and female combat soldiers and all the soldiers who fell, the members of the security forces, and the emergency and rescue teams who rushed into the inferno and fell in battle.”

“It is our duty to investigate and ensure that the lessons are implemented so that we may be more worthy of the trust the people have placed in us,” Zamir added.

“We will build a future in which Israel’s citizens live securely in their homeland…. This is our duty to the fallen, our responsibility to the citizens of Israel, and our oath to future generations,” he added.