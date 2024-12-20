Chicago, US

Chaos in public places in the United States (US) has almost become a trend, and every now and then, a video of a chaotic scene goes viral. In that series, a recent video of four men fighting at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport has been shared on the internet.

The incident, which looked like straight out of a WWE match, occurred on Thursday (Dec 12) and left people on social media laughing hard.

'WWE Match'

The chaotic scene happened in the American Airlines ticketing area at Terminal 3 when four men caught into a fight attacking each other with "Wet Floor" signs as makeshift weapons. The video went viral and showed the men hitting each other with the improvised weapon and pulling each other's hair. The sound of plastic slapping on heads and bodies filled the terminal as one man, wearing a white shirt, pulled a handful of hair from another's head.

Three men attacked a single male inside O’hare airport . #Chicago pic.twitter.com/UrCART6HU6 — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) December 13, 2024

People on the internet reshared the video, calling it a real-life "WWE match". Some even speculated that the fight was staged as some sort of promotional stunt. Others questioned the safety and security at the airport.

No Case Filed

It was later found that the men fighting in the video were not the airport employees but workers at concession stands.

Police said no action was taken into the incident as no official case was filed and there were no disruptions in passenger services.

