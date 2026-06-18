/WATCH: Heavy rains trigger flood emergency in China's Guangdong, over 37,000 people evacuated

More than 37,600 people living in high-risk areas have been evacuated after days of heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Guangdong Province in south China over the past few days, local authorities said. As of Wednesday, the province enforced a Level III flood control emergency response and a Level IV disaster relief emergency response.



Several cities, including Zhuhai and Shenzhen, have suspended their school classes, and train operation schedules have been adjusted by the China Railway Guangzhou Group to avoid safety risks caused by the rainfall.

According to Xinhua, the Guangdong Fire and Rescue Corps has stationed 247 firefighters, 53 fire engines and 37 boats in key cities since last Friday. Meanwhile, the provincial water resources department has deployed 41,768 personnel to inspect dykes and reservoirs across the region.

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The administration has also deployed 7,226 emergency maintenance personnel, 2,994 support vehicles and 2,108 generators for disaster relief due to heavy, sustained rain. However, no casualties have been reported, according to the provincial emergency management department.

Heavy-to-torrential rain is likely over southern Guangdong

Amid this, the provincial meteorological observatory predicted heavy-to-torrential rain, as well as local extreme downpours, along southern Guangdong from Wednesday to Thursday, mentioning that precipitation will likely weaken across the province from Friday to Saturday.



According to the G20 Climate Risk Atlas, China is already facing severe consequences from climate change. The report highlights scientific findings indicating that the country could suffer even more damaging climate impacts if it continues on a high-emissions trajectory.