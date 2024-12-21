Bogotá, Columbia

Columbian lawmaker Cathy Juvinao sparked discussions online after a video of her vaping in the parliament during a meeting on healthcare reforms went viral. Juvinao, a representative of Bogotá and a member of the Green Alliance Party received massive backlash over the video in which she was seen using a vape pen when suddenly the camera turned to her and she quickly hid the device.

After the video was circulated online and she started being criticised, the lawmaker took to X to issue an apology.

?? In Colombia, Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao was caught secretly vaping during a parliamentary session discussing healthcare reform. pic.twitter.com/dqoba0iRyB — David Lester Straight (@DavidLesterr_) December 20, 2024

“I will not join the bad example that is intoxicating the public discourse these days and which will not be repeated," Juvinao reportedly wrote in the apology post.

Columbia passed a law recently that restricted the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.

Smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited in government buildings in Columbia, including the parliament.

While many criticised the lawmaker on social media for the act, some also praised her for her quick apology and vow not to repeat the act.

The incident came just months after Comubian President Gustavo Petro signed legislation to regulate the use of electronic vaping devices.

(With inputs from agencies)