Kazan, Russia

Ukraine on Saturday (Dec 21) launched a drone attack deep inside Russia, hitting several residential high-rise buildings in the city of Kazan.

According to media reports, the strike was carried out using Kamikaze drones.

A video of the strike, purportedly shot by eyewitnesses, shows the drones hitting a residential building head on, in what some users have labelled as a '9/11-style' attack.

Watch the dramatic video here. Viewer discretion is advised.

? SHOCKING VIDEO: Drone SLAMS into Kazan Skyline! ??? Watch as this rogue drone CRASHES into a high-rise in Kazan, Russia! No reports on injuries yet, but the footage is INTENSE!

Emergency services deployed

According to a TASS report, emergency services were dispatched to the sites of the attack.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties from the attack. Reports circulating on Telegram suggest that residents were being evacuated from the impacted buildings.

This attack comes hours after the Russian Defence Ministry on its Telegram channel reported that its air defences shot down one "Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Republic of Tatarstan," whose capital is Kazan.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.