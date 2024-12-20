Moscow/Kyiv

Russia on Friday (Dec 20) launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, killing at least one person, and cutting heating to hundreds of buildings in cold temperatures, as the war between the two countries nears its three-year mark.

Russia said that it launched this latest attack against Ukraine as a retaliation for a strike using Western missiles on a chemical plant in Russia earlier this week.

'Moscow used eight missiles in the attack'

Kyiv's Military Administration Head Serhiy Popko said that the Russian military used eight missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko, meanwhile, said that nine people were injured in the attack.

A report by the news agency AFP said that heating was cut to a total of 630 residential buildings, along with a dozen medical clinics and schools.

'Russians should burn in hell'

When 35-year-old doctor Victoria read the warnings on social media, she ran to a shelter. "Even in the shelter, bricks fell on my head. It's just horrible when people start running in from the street," Victoria told AFP.

The doctor had come out to look at the charred cars and buildings with blown-out windows at the site of an attack. "Russians should burn in hell," the 35-year-old woman further said.

Six diplomatic missions damaged: Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Friday that diplomatic missions of Albanian, Argentine, North Macedonian, Palestinian, Portuguese and Montenegrin missions were damaged in the Russian missile attack.

Separately, the European Union condemned the strike by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin's disregard for international law reached new heights.

(With inputs from agencies)