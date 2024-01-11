Watch: Christie claims Nikki Haley ‘spent $68 mn’ on TV ads in hot mic, goes viral

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in a hot mic conversation blasted former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley as “not up to this” and added that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was “petrified”. The hot mic conversation took place hours before he dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race on Wednesday (Jan 10).



Before announcing the suspension from the election campaign in Windham, New Hampshire, Haley said that “she’s spent $68 million so far just on TV,” and later added that DeSantis had spent “$59 million … and we’ve spent 12”, as reported by New York Post. Here’s something most are missing in this Chris Christie hot mic clip



He said Nikki Haley spent $68 million on tv ads



SIXTY EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS



And guess who’s sending $$ to her PACs?



Reid Hoffman & other Democrat billionaires who hate Trump



Hey NH - do you feel duped yet? pic.twitter.com/E57jKtML7l — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 11, 2024 × “Who’s punching above their weight and who’s getting a return on their investment?” said Christie, adding, “You know? And she’s going to get smoked. And you and I both know it, she’s not up to this.”

He said “DeSantis called me petrified that I would,” further referring to exiting the race. “He’s probably getting out after Iowa,” another person was heard saying. I promise you this: I will make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be President of the United States again. That’s more important than my own personal ambition. pic.twitter.com/f9epxUxRM0 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) January 10, 2024 × DeSantis thanks Christie for participating in 2024 campaign

As per a media report, DeSantis had called Christie and thanked him for participating in the 2024 campaign, before the announcement was made.



As per the source, Christie further complained about Haley and also said to DeSantis that she was a “joke,” had “performed terribly” and was “not up to the task.” I agree with Christie that Nikki Haley is “going to get smoked.” — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 10, 2024 × Meanwhile, after dropping out of the presidential race, Christie took a dig at former US president Donald Trump. “I promise you this: I will make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be President of the United States again. That’s more important than my own personal ambition,” he said.

Watch: US Presidential Elections 2024: Race for white house heats up The exit of Christie came shortly before the final GOP debate had to begin. The final GOP debate will see a face off between only two Republican presidential candidates - former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.



Christie's departure from the presidential elections comes five days before the Iowa caucuses, which will be the first of the state-by-state contests in which the preferred candidate for president's position will be chosen by Republican voters.



In July, the winner of the contests will be anointed the Republican nominee, before he goes on to challenge the Democratic nominee, which is most likely to be Joe Biden - in the general election to be held in November.