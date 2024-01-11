US elections: Trump critic Chris Christie drops out of 2024 presidential race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie dropped out from the Republican presidential nomination race in the 2024 US elections, with a parting shot at frontrunner and former president Donald Trump.



"I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again," said the Trump ally-turned-critic.



"It's clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign tonight for president of the United States," said Christie, while speaking to the supporters at an event held in Windham, New Hampshire.

The Republican candidate was facing pressure to step aside and allow the party to unify around a viable challenger to Trump. Christie bowed out of the race without endorsing anyone.

Christie takes a dig at Haley on a hot mic

However, on a hot mic, minutes before announcing that he was stepping away from the race, Christie predicted that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who is gaining on Trump in a few polls, was "going to get smoked, and you and I both know it".



"She's not up to this," Christie added. He further said that even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was "petrified". 61-year-old Christie said that he is suspending his election campaign at a town hall event which was being held in New Hampshire, United States on Wednesday afternoon (Jan 10),



In his remarks, he called on the Republican voters to not support the former president who he said has been accused of "putting himself before the people of this country".



"Donald Trump wants you to be angry every day because he is angry," DeSantis added.



Christie's departure from the presidential elections comes five days before the Iowa caucuses, which will be the first of the state-by-state contests in which the preferred candidate for president's position will be chosen by Republican voters.



In July, the winner of the contests will be anointed the Republican nominee, before he goes on to challenge the Democratic nominee, which is most likely to be Joe Biden - in the general election to be held in November.

Watch: US Elections 2024: DeSantis & Haley seek to be alternative to Donald Trump Christie was facing pressure to drop out ahead of the second election in New Hampshire, where Haley is now running for second position in some polls, just behind Trump. The northeastern state has a major faction of unaffiliated voters and is known to deliver unpredictable results.



Haley, in a statement, called Christie "a friend for many years" and commended him "on a hard-fought campaign". However, her opponents were quick to chime in on social media.



Commenting Christie's dig, DeSantis said he agreed Haley is "going to get smoked". Trump said he "might even get to like (Christie) again" following his "very truthful statement" about Haley.