US President Donald Trump is expected to hold discussions this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine intensify. Trump’s foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed the likely conversation on Sunday (16 March).

“I think the two presidents are going to have a really good and positive discussion this week,” Witkoff told CNN during a televised interview. He also expressed optimism that a ceasefire agreement could be reached within weeks.

The anticipated call comes after a late-night meeting in Moscow last week between Witkoff and Putin. Describing the discussions as “solution-based,” Witkoff did not disclose specific conditions set by Putin for a ceasefire but admitted that Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine would be central to the negotiations.

The question of ceding land remains a key obstacle in the negotiations. While US officials have suggested Ukraine may need to surrender territory to secure peace, Putin has made it a prerequisite for any ceasefire.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently rejected the idea of giving up land, and some European leaders have expressed concerns that making such concessions would effectively reward Russia for its invasion.

Putin 'accepts the philosophy of President Trump'

Witkoff said that Putin “accepts the philosophy of President Trump” in wanting to bring the conflict to an end, adding that he was confident a halt in fighting could be achieved soon.

On Friday, Trump called the Moscow meeting between Putin and Witkoff “very productive” and said that signs for a resolution looked “very good” following Witkoff’s discussions in Russia.

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

