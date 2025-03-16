Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have vowed a “decisive” reaction to any attack, following US President Donald Trump’s air strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Trump also warned Tehran to “end immediately” its backing of the group.

US strikes and Trump’s warning

Trump on Saturday announced that the US had launched “decisive and powerful military action” to counter the Houthis’ threat to Red Sea shipping. A Houthi health official reported that the strikes resulted in 31 deaths.

Trump also issued a direct warning to Tehran, stating, “To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Iran’s response

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief, Hossein Salami, dismissed Trump’s warnings in a televised speech on Sunday. He said, “Iran will not wage war, but if anyone threatens, it will give appropriate, decisive and conclusive responses.”

Salami also defended the Houthis, calling them “the representative of the Yemenis” and insisting they make their “strategic and operational decisions” independently.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, condemned the US air strikes, calling them a “gross violation of the principles of the UN Charter.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, also criticised Washington’s actions, saying, “The United States Government has no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy.”

He further urged the US to stop “the killing of Yemeni people”, adding that “the time when Washington could dictate Tehran’s foreign policy ended in 1979”, referring to the Islamic Revolution that ousted the Western-backed Shah.

The Houthis, who have controlled much of Yemen for over a decade, are part of the “axis of resistance”, a network of pro-Iran groups opposed to both Israel and the United States. Throughout the Gaza war, they have launched attacks on Israel and targeted Red Sea shipping, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians. Trump’s latest military action marks the first US strikes on the Houthis since his return to office in January.

Trump-Iran tensions

The latest developments add to long-standing tensions between Trump and Tehran. In January 2020, during Trump’s first term, the US killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a drone strike in Baghdad.

Iran retaliated days later by launching missiles at bases in Iraq hosting US and coalition forces. While no American personnel were killed, dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries, according to Washington.

Russia urges restraint

Meanwhile, Russia has called for de-escalation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his US counterpart, Marco Rubio, on Saturday, urging all parties to engage in political dialogue. Moscow reported that Lavrov “stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force” to avoid further bloodshed.

Russia has previously condemned US and UK strikes on Yemen and has maintained diplomatic ties with the Houthis.

