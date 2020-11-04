US Election Result 2020: Biden set to win in New York, Colorado, Vermont & Delaware, say Exit Polls

As polls closed in US states, exit polls showed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is set to win in Virginia even as US President Donald Trump is set to clinch West Virginia. | US elections 2020 Live Updates

According to exit polls by US networks, Biden is set to take Vermont. If the projections come true then, then Trump would win 24 electoral votes with Biden winning 16.

Biden is also set to win in his home state of Delaware, according to US networks. According to CNN projects, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is also set to take New Jersey. Biden is also set to take New York.

Newswire AFP reported that Biden is projected to win in Colorado.

According to AP's Electoral college projections, Joe Biden is leading with 119 to Trump with 91.

The polling numbers have been strong for the past month with over 100 million votes already cast as Americans came out to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.