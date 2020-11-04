US elections 2020: On election day, Wall Street ends on a high; Dow up over 2%

As voters turned up in huge numbers during US elections 2020, the markets gave the election wave a thumbs-up with the Dow ending up 2.1 per cent in Election Day session. | LIVE update: It is going to be a tight race, says Kamala Harris to US voters

The Dow finished nearly 550 points up at 27,477.40 as the markets leaned towards Biden who has been leading the opinion polls for the past month.

The S&P 500 went up 1.8 per cent to end at 3,369.11, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,160.57.

The markets across the world were on a high even as the dollar took a hit amid the US polls. As the markets closed, over 100 million US voters had already exercised their franchise.

The Dow kept its momentum as it opened up 1.3 per cent at 27,275.22. The S&P 500 went up 1.0 per cent to 3,344.23, while Nasdaq Composite Index to 11,027.65. The surge in numbers come as Biden led Trump in final opinion polls even as US voters exercised their franchise.

On Friday, the markets had bled amid reports of surging coronavirus cases as Europe and America touched grim COVID-19 milestones.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has over 9 million coronavirus cases.