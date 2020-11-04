US election 2020: Here's how American leaders are urging people to go out and vote

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 04, 2020, 01.30 AM(IST) Edited By: Bharat Sharma

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

US election 2020:The incumbent President of the United States, Donald Trump is currently vying for a second run in the White House against Democratic hopeful Joe Biden

US election 2020: The incumbent President of the United States, Donald Trump is currently vying for a second run in the White House against Democratic hopeful Joe Biden. Over the last few months, representatives of both the Republican party and the Democratic party have attacked each other on various issues, ranging from the effectiveness of masks, and external interference in the elections. But on the day of reckoning, all could be seen using available platforms to urge the American people to exercise their democratic right. 

Incumbent President Donald Trump posted a clip showcasing the basic ideals of his presidency. Take a look.

His rival in the election, Democrat Joe Biden posted an image saying "Let's make history".

Biden's Vice President hopeful Kamala Harris had a lot to say! Read below.

Joe Biden shared another message: 

Trump's 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton who lost the 2016 elections directly referred to climate change, and urged Americans to vote like the future is watching.

Trump's daughter Ivanka, who has been fiercely involved in campaigning for US elections hit out with the following:

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama called on the people to go out and make their voices heard.

Dr Jill Biden, who is married to Democratic hopeful Joe Biden also shared a message on election day:

Harris' husband also tweeted in support of his wife. Take a look.

