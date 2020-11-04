US election 2020: Here's how American leaders are urging people to go out and vote

US election 2020: The incumbent President of the United States, Donald Trump is currently vying for a second run in the White House against Democratic hopeful Joe Biden. Over the last few months, representatives of both the Republican party and the Democratic party have attacked each other on various issues, ranging from the effectiveness of masks, and external interference in the elections. But on the day of reckoning, all could be seen using available platforms to urge the American people to exercise their democratic right.

Incumbent President Donald Trump posted a clip showcasing the basic ideals of his presidency. Take a look.

His rival in the election, Democrat Joe Biden posted an image saying "Let's make history".

Biden's Vice President hopeful Kamala Harris had a lot to say! Read below.

One day, our children and grandchildren are going to look us in the eye and ask what we did in this moment.



And I want to be able to say, we did everything we could to fight for our country and their future. Go vote. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020 ×

Joe Biden shared another message:

This is our moment to choose:



Hope over fear.

Unity over division.

Science over fiction.

Truth over lies.



Vote: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020 ×

Trump's 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton who lost the 2016 elections directly referred to climate change, and urged Americans to vote like the future is watching.

Trump's daughter Ivanka, who has been fiercely involved in campaigning for US elections hit out with the following:

VOTE for the PEACE✌️President — ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is leading with strength and ending the endless foreign wars! pic.twitter.com/PaiKeKGRmu — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 3, 2020 ×

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama called on the people to go out and make their voices heard.

TODAY is Election Day. There are no do overs. Show up, have your voice heard, and vote. https://t.co/9gwUiQQ22l — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 3, 2020 ×

Dr Jill Biden, who is married to Democratic hopeful Joe Biden also shared a message on election day:

Can you imagine waking up on a Saturday morning and the headlines aren’t about some late-night tweet-storm?



I can. We just need to vote. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 3, 2020 ×

Harris' husband also tweeted in support of his wife. Take a look.