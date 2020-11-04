US Elections 2020: Trump, Biden eye Florida as battleground states hold sway

Key states in US Election 2020: As voters all across America exercised their franchise, US President Donald Trump predicted that he would win "very big" in Florida. | Follow - US Elections Live Update

"We think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big," Trump said.

Florida is a key battleground state which is critical for Trump's presidency, and a goldmine for Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

According to opinion polls in Florida, Biden has a 1.7 point lead over Trump. The US president had won Florida and 29 electoral votes in the last elections as he stole the show from Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump has toured Florida and made his pitch amid the US elections. The US president had taken Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Iowa in 2016 as he surprised political experts who gave him little chance of victory.

This time in Florida, over 9 million voters have already cast their ballot ensuring the suspense remains in the US elections as the drama unfolds over the final result.

The US elections in 2000 was famously entangled between George W. Bush and Democrat candidate Al Gore in a controversial vote count as the Democratic candidate had to finally concede defeat after the US Supreme Court intervened.

Although Gore had won more votes than George W Bush, but Florida was awarded to Bush which pushed the Republican Electoral College total to 271 ensuring victory for the GOP.