US-bound flight diverts to Japan as 'heavily drunk' passenger bites cabin crew

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight bound for the US was forced to return to Tokyo after a 55-year-old intoxicated passenger, believed to be American, bit a cabin attendant mid-flight. The assailant, heavily drunk, bit the crew member's arm, causing mild injuries.

This prompted the plane, carrying 159 passengers, to reverse course over the Pacific and land at Haneda airport, where the unruly passenger was handed over to the police.

The intoxicated passenger's assault on the cabin attendant raised concerns about in-flight safety. The crew member suffered injuries when the assailant bit her during the episode. The severity of the situation compelled the pilots to make the decision to turn back to Haneda airport, where law enforcement took custody of the disruptive passenger.

Passenger's hazy memory

Reportedly, the 55-year-old passenger, when questioned by investigators, claimed to have no recollection of his behavior. The lack of awareness about the incident adds a layer of mystery to the episode, leaving authorities to piece together the events leading up to the mid-flight altercation.

Social media users reacted to the incident with a mix of mock horror and concern. Some likened the episode to the "beginning of a zombie movie," highlighting the bizarre nature of the in-flight attack.

Additionally, the incident comes amid a series of aviation mishaps in Japan, including a near-catastrophic collision at Haneda and other incidents involving Korean Air, Cathay Pacific, and Delta Air Lines.

Japan has witnessed several noteworthy aviation incidents within a short timeframe, heightening concerns about safety. The near-catastrophic collision at Haneda and other mishaps involving wing tips, contact between planes, and cockpit window issues have garnered attention. Aviation experts weigh in on potential contributing factors, including airport infrastructure challenges and extreme weather conditions.

