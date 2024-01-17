Qantas Airways issues full refund after passengers allege 10-hour flight 'sitting in urine'

A New Zealand couple successfully secured a refund from Qantas Airways after enduring an unpleasant incident on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand, to Sydney, Australia.

The ordeal began on December 30 when the couple discovered that their plane seats were wet with what they initially thought was water.

Upon settling into their seats and placing belongings on the floor, the couple found their Qantas pillow and other items damp.

Assuming it was water, they stored the duty-free bag in the overhead bin and called a flight attendant to replace the wet pillow. However, the situation took a distressing turn when one of the passengers found children's underwear under the seat, leading them to suspect it was urine.

Unaware 10-hour soak

Realising they had been sitting in urine for the entire 10-hour trip, the couple discarded the allegedly tainted travel pillow and duty-free bag upon landing. Seeking resolution, they approached an airline supervisor, who offered 10,000 Qantas points.

Deeming it inadequate, the couple demanded a full refund, initially denied due to their "fully utilized" ticket.

Despite initial resistance from Qantas, the couple persisted in their request for a full refund, demanding $3,827—the cost of the flight.

After several exchanges, Qantas relented and issued a full reimbursement, accompanied by an apology for the distressing experience. A Qantas spokesperson mentioned looking into the incident and addressing it with the cleaning supplier in Bangkok.

In response to the couple's ordeal, Qantas apologized and committed to refunding the entire amount as a goodwill gesture. The airline acknowledged the need for further investigation into the incident and conveyed the issue to their cleaning supplier in Bangkok, responsible for preparing the aircraft before departure.