US: Biden’s Pride Month event postponed due to wildfire smoke; to unveil several LGBTQ+ proposals

United States President Joe Biden’s White House Pride Month event which was expected to be the largest in the country’s history was postponed from Thursday (June 8) until Saturday, said officials citing poor air quality due to the wildfires in Canada. This comes as the US president was expected to announce a number of steps to support the LGBTQ+ community. About the White House Pride Month event The White House, in a statement, on Thursday said, “Today’s Pride event on the White House South Lawn will be postponed until Saturday based on the projected air quality in the region.” The event at the White House is expected to witness thousands of guests from across the country including LGBTQ+ families and features, Betty Who and Baltimore DJ Queen HD.

The Biden administration has also previously said that it is a deliberate move by the president, a Democrat, to contrast the Republicans and others who have targeted LGBTQ+ people. “This year we’re seeing a disturbing surge in violent threats against LGBTQ community organizations,” said domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden.

She added, “In too many parts of our country, LGBTQ Americans are being targeted for who they are, and that, simply put, is discrimination,” as quoted by Reuters. Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay White House press secretary also spoke about how Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as well as their spouses are strong supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

Jean-Pierre said that people need to know that the US president has “their back” and “will continue to fight for them. And that’s the message that we want to make sure that gets out there.”

Notably, Biden’s own views about the LGBTQ+ community have evolved over the years in public life but his support as then-vice president in 2012 for same-sex marriage is seen as a turning point which was followed by then-President Barack Obama who publicly showed his support for gay marriage a few days later. What are Biden’s proposals for the LGBTQ+ community? In late 2022, Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law which would federally recognise same-sex marriage amid concerns that the Supreme Court could reverse its legal support of such relationships.

ALSO READ | US mid-term elections 2022: In a first, LGBTQ candidates to contest from all 50 states



Additionally, the upcoming proposals seem to largely counter the number of bills proposed and signed into law by Republican-led states which target transgender youth, ban books, and even stop teachers from discussing gender or sexuality with younger children. Recently, conservative lawmakers in several US states have also proposed or passed laws restricting drag performances.

The Biden administration is expected to announce a new coordinator in the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights which would help navigate the rise in book bans across the country. White House has previously said, such bans erode democracy and have an impact on LGBTQ kids as the books banned are about them, which could contribute to more stigma and lead to isolation.

ALSO READ | Tennessee may become first US state to ban drag shows in public, before kids

The Department of Justice is expected to announce an expansion of its work with state and local law enforcement to protect the community. Meanwhile, Health and Human Services departments are expected to issue a new advisory for mental health care providers supporting transgender kids. LGBTQ+ state of emergency in the US The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest advocacy organisation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals, in the US, on Tuesday declared its first national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ individuals. The group cited hundreds of legislation in statehouses across the country which are aimed at regulating the lives of queer people.

Additionally, the organisation also released a guidebook which outlined laws it deems discriminatory in various states. The organisation said that it acted in response to an “unprecedented and dangerous” rise in anti-LGBTQ bills which were signed into law.

According to the HRC, more than 70 bills which they consider anti-LGBTQ were passed in statehouses this legislative session which is nearly double from last year. The organisation also said that at least 525 bills were introduced out of which 220 affect transgender people. “This is a full-out crisis for our communities that demands a concerted response,” the campaign’s president, Kelley Robinson told The Associated Press.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE