After Uganda's anti-homosexuality act, Florida's 'don't say gay' move to amplify further

A day after Uganda's parliament passed a law to penalise homosexuality, the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took to Twitter and said that the move would undermine human rights of all Ugandans. While Blinken called out Uganda's 'anti-homosexuality act', the Biden administration was also commented on Florida's proposed expansion of ban on teaching young children about sexual orientation and gender identity issues, calling it 'completely, utterly wrong'.

"The Anti-Homosexuality Act passed by the Ugandan Parliament yesterday would undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS. We urge the Ugandan Government to strongly reconsider the implementation of this legislation," Anthony Blinken said.

The White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that the development in Uganda was concerning and represents one of the most extreme actions taken against the LGBTQ community in the world.

But while Uganda remains under spotlight for its anti-homosexuality act, Florida's purported 'don't say gay' bill is also back in the vogue for what critics have defined as state's pandering to the conservatives.

The Florida Department of Education’s new proposal, which would not require legislative approval, would extend the ban through the 12th grade.

The proposal drew swift criticism on Wednesday from Democrats and LGBTQ rights activists, with White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre calling the proposal "completely, utterly, wrong."

What is Florida's 'Don't say gay' move?

The proposed rule is the latest move by the administration of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to seek his party’s 2024 nomination for president, to limit or prohibit instruction on topics conservatives consider inappropriate for the state’s classrooms.

Last year, DeSantis signed a Republican-backed measure that banned classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade. Critics denounced what they dubbed the "don’t say gay" bill.

Under the rule, teachers could face disciplinary action if they discuss sexual orientation or gender identity outside of mandated curriculum or health courses that parents have been briefed on and given the option to keep their children out of class for those lessons.

“There is no reason for instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to be part of K-12 public education. Full stop,” DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin tweeted on Wednesday.

The state Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the rule at its April 19 meeting.

