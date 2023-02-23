Tennessee may become first US state to ban drag shows in public, before kids

Republicans have been vying to ban drag shows in several US states since long. Amid this push by GOP leaders, Tennessee legislators will debate on Thursday whether to restrict drag performances in public or in front of children.

The issue around drag performances figured in the 2023 legislative session wherein at least 26 anti-drag bills were introduced in about 14 states by Republican legislators. It is seen as a part of conservative right-wing movement in the country which seeks to curb lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender or queer (LGBTQ) rights.

Lately, drag performances in US have seen a transition. Earlier, the performances were in shadows but now they have become a part of the mainstream entertainment.

There are dissenting voices as well. Critics including performers and other civil rights groups have slammed the proposed drag regulations but others are lending support to these amendments arguing it is in favour of the children.

Republican and Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said, "It gives confidence to parents that they can take their kids to a public or private show and will not be blindsided by a sexualised performance."

Tennessee Senate has already passed the bill criminalising "adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult." The Senate approved the legislation on a 26-6 vote. All the chamber's Democrats opposing the move.

Now, the state house will hear the bill on Thursday. As per reports, if it passes, the bill will head to the desk of Governor Bill Lee. A Republican, Lee reportedly has a track record of signing anti-trans bills into law.

"Drag is best known for humour and for glamour: We're talking about people lip-syncing to pop songs and dancing around in elaborate costumes," Lynne Pervis, a Tennessee courts administrator who has sometimes done drag, testified in opposition to the bill at a committee hearing.

"Seeing a drag queen doesn't make a kid gay or trans, but it can help queer kids who are suffering so that there's hope of being able to one day freely express themselves."

