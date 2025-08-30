A US federal court ruled on Friday (August 29) that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs, including the 50 per cent on India, were illegal. The federal appeals court said that the American president had exceeded his authority in imposing them.

The decision marks a blow to Trump, who has wielded duties as a wide-ranging economic policy tool. Although the ruling allowed the tariffs to stay in place for now, while sent the case back to a lower court for further consideration.

Trump slams court, says 'will win in the end'

Donald Trump responded to the ruling and vowed that he would go to the Supreme Court over an appeals court ruling that most of the tariffs he has imposed on US imports, upending global trade, were illegal.

The appeals court "incorrectly" issued the ruling, but they know the United States of America will win in the end," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, adding that he would fight back "with the help of the United States Supreme Court."

America's 50% tariff on India was due to Trump's 'personal' enmity?

Trump's 50 per cent tariff imposition on India was a result of his “personal pique" at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies said in a recent report.