/'Wannabe King Trump cancels $4.9bn foreign funding approved by Congress

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Friday (August 30) that US President Donald Trump would not be spending $4.9 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid. The move is known as a “pocket rescission” and is very rare. It is a request to Congress for the president not to spend appropriated funds towards the end of the fiscal year, which ends on 30 September.