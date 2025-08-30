Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Wannabe King Trump cancels $4.9bn foreign funding approved by Congress

'Wannabe King Trump cancels $4.9bn foreign funding approved by Congress

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 30, 2025, 03:21 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 03:21 IST
'Wannabe King Trump cancels $4.9bn foreign funding approved by Congress

Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The move is known as  a “pocket rescission” and is very rare. It is a request to Congress for the president not to spend appropriated funds towards the end of the fiscal year, which ends on 30 September.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Friday (August 30) that US President Donald Trump would not be spending $4.9 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid. The move is known as a “pocket rescission” and is very rare. It is a request to Congress for the president not to spend appropriated funds towards the end of the fiscal year, which ends on 30 September.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics